Meet the author Kathy Muller-Ogle

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Historical Society and Museum has organized an event for Saturday from 2-3 p.m. for locals to meet author Kathy Muller-Ogle.

Muller-Ogle recently published the book “Rudy Mudra, Master Saddlemaker.”

She will give a presentation and meet with area residents in the Inner Circle of the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library this weekend.

The event is free and open to the public.

Copies of the book will be on hand, and she will be available to sign copies after the presentation.

The library is located at 335 W. Alger St.