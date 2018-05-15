Rooted in Wyoming organizing work day in Big Horn

BIG HORN — A community garden party workday for the Big Horn School “Ram Harvest” Garden is scheduled for Saturday.

The build will begin at 9 a.m. and will last through the day (as long as volunteers are willing to participate). Goals for the day include: filling raised beds, constructing compost area, spreading mulch/gravel, planting bushes/trees/grapes, amending and tilling the pumpkin patch and completing the vermicomposting area. Volunteers are needed and much appreciated. Volunteers are asked to provide their own sunscreen, work gloves, basic tools (if they have them) and a sack lunch. Beverages and snacks will be provided.

Rooted in Wyoming is a youth gardening collaboration, led by an all-volunteer staff and board of directors, dedicated to building and nurturing school and youth gardens in Sheridan County. RiW is working to create gardens that provide intergenerational and educational recreation around healthy, locally grown foods.

For more information or to get involved in Rooted in Wyoming, contact Bonnie Gregory at rootedinwyoming@gmail.com or see the website, www.rootedinwyoming.org.