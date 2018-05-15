Sheridan VA Health Care System honors nursing staff

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System honored its nurses during a ceremony at the end of National Nurses Week last week.

Daniel ‘DJ’ Duenow was recognized as the Registered Nurse of the Year. Rita Patterson received the Licensed Practical Nurse of the Year and Marie Brehmer earned the Nursing Assistant of the Year award. All were nominated by peers as individuals who exhibited excellence in their job performance, teamwork, attitude and demonstration of the VA’s I-CARE values — integrity, commitment, advocacy, respect and excellence.

Three fun awards were also given during the ceremony: Louella Lovata received the 99 percent Perspiration Award; Faith Cole earned Baby’s Bottom Award for being smooth in a time of crisis and Stephanie Copp received the Duct Tape Award for having an uncanny ability to fix pretty much anything on the unit.

The SVAHCS includes more than 175 registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, nursing assistants and advance-practice registered nurses who work in Sheridan and eight community outpatient clinics across Wyoming.