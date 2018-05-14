Dementia Friendly Wyoming launching Main Street campaign

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Sheridan Association will conduct a news conference Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in front of the Chamber of Commerce offices at 171 N. Main St. to announce Dementia Friendly Wyoming’s Main Street educational campaign.

The 10 important messages about dementia to be unveiled will be placed on each side of Main Street in business windows from Burkitt to Alger streets. Each sign will have a crucial thought about dementia and direct interested individuals to support and assistance.

These smaller signs will lead them to the Chamber of Commerce and Green Boomerang where there will be a larger sign listing all the services provided by Dementia Friendly Wyoming.

With increased pedestrian traffic over the summer thanks to locals, guests and families visiting from afar, this is seen as an ideal time to showcase Sheridan’s dementia friendly community.

“The great thing about the smaller signs is that the contact information is included on each one. So no matter whether a pedestrian sees one or all of them, help is easily accessible,” said Kay Wallick, program director of DFW.

DFW’s educational campaign is building awareness for all sectors of the community — business, faith, social service, civic, first responders, financial and legal.

Since June 2017, volunteer Champion educators have trained 60 organizations and 411 individuals. Sixteen businesses on Main Street have completed the training and display “We are Dementia Friendly” window clings on their windows.

After completing the one-hour training, businesses are able to:

• Recognize the signs of dementia — when someone walks into a business showing cognitive challenges, staff may have more understanding.

• Connect or communicate with someone with dementia and support the caregiver in their role.

• Identify some simple and specific ways that may make your business more welcoming and dementia friendly.

• Connect people with assistance and support.

“We want persons living with dementia and their care partners to feel valued and supported wherever they go,” Wallick said.

Businesses that would like to be trained in dementia friendly practices should contact DFW to set up a training. There will be a general one-hour training open to the public at 8 a.m. Thursday at 1 S. Scott, Suite 2.

In partnership with Sheridan Memorial Hospital, Dementia Friendly Wyoming is also launching the placement of information displays in medical and business offices around Sheridan.

Dementia Friendly Wyoming, through the Alzheimer’s Disease Initiative grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Community Living, is working to build an informed, inclusive community where people living with dementia and all of their care partners are valued and supported.