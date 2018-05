SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library will host a coffee program Saturday at 10 a.m.

Join Matt Egging of Manchester St. Coffee, who will lead an informational presentation on coffee roasting. Attendees will learn what dark, medium and light roasts mean, where to purchase green coffee beans and how to roast at home.

The event is free and open to the public.

The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.