Park 2 Park, Arbor Day celebration planned

SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan and Sheridan Recreation District have partnered to offer the Park 2 Park and Arbor Day celebrations Saturday.

The free family event encourages area residents to run, bike, walk or skate from South Park to North Park and back. The event will begin at South Park at 9 a.m. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. at South Park Saturday. All participants who register will receive a free hat.

The trip is 5 miles one way. Shuttles will be available to help families get from North Park back to South Park.

An Arbor Day celebration and tree planting will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at South Park.

There will also be raffle prizes.

For more information, see sheridanwy.net/park-2-park-event-arbor-day-celebration or call (307) 751-8039.