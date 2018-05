SHERIDAN — The 25th annual Rocky Mountain Leather Trade Show will kick off May 18 at the Sheridan Holiday Inn.

The show will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, then 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

The show will include exhibitors and workshops throughout the week leading up to the trade show and more. For more information, see leathercraftersjournal.com.

The Sheridan Holiday Inn is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.