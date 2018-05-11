Court briefs

Man faces sex abuse charges

SHERIDAN — A young man faces three counts of sexual abuse of a minor, and possibly more, in 4th Judicial District Court.

Jose Ignacio Torres-Gil, 23, pleaded not guilty to three counts of second degree sexual abuse of a minor Thursday in district court. Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Matt Redle said his office is currently reviewing an additional charge of sexual exploitation of a child and will inform the court once preliminary proceedings take place in Sheridan County Circuit Court. Torres-Gil also faces possible deportation from the country. Court documents said on April 13, two Sheridan Police Department officers received a report of a missing 14-year-old girl by her parents. Upon contacting the juvenile girl, she reported having sexual encounters with Torres-Gil in Sheridan.

The girl said she and Torres-Gil met a year earlier in Sheridan and exchanged phone numbers, eventually becoming boyfriend and girlfriend.

For the three charges, Torres-Gil faces a total of up to 60 years in prison and up to $30,000 in fines.

Torres-Gil said he was not an American citizen. Because of these charges, Judge John Fenn said it may impact his immigration status in the United States. Redle later explained that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement currently has a hold on Torres-Gil and is awaiting a deportation proceeding in Colorado.

Redle said ICE will wait for adjudication in the Wyoming charges and might wait for any possible incarceration time before deporting the man.

Fenn set a three-day trial for Torres-Gil Oct. 1 with a pretrial conference Aug. 30 at 10 a.m.

Man faces voyeurism charge

SHERIDAN — A Sheridan man pleaded not guilty to one count of voyeurism in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday.

Court documents said from March 29-30, Travis Michael Shields set up and used a video camera to record a female coworker in the bathroom at their place of work. Shields told law enforcement the female who worked in the office was attractive and he wanted to see her “butt.”

The officer’s review of the video captured by the motion-sensored camera indicated that the female had not yet used the restroom, but that the camera was working to record detected motion and had recorded the discovery of the camera. Early footage also revealed what was found to be Shields installing the camera in the bathroom.

For one count of voyeurism, Shields faces imprisonment for up to two years and a fine of up to $5,000. Judge John Fenn scheduled a trial for Shields to start Oct. 1. The judge scheduled Shields’ pretrial conference for Aug. 30 at 9:30 a.m.