SCSD3 celebrates employees

CLEARMONT — The Sheridan County School District 3 board of trustees heard a preliminary budget and recognized district employees during its meeting Wednesday.

SCSD3 business manager Greg Rohrer presented an initial budget of $3.7 million for the 2018-19 school year, about the same as the 2017-18 budget. Rohrer was also recently elected mayor of Clearmont but will remain in his role as business manager within the school district.

The board approved a one-time bonus of $1,200 for all full-time employees and $600 for all part-time employees to reward their efforts over the past year. Similarly, the board also approved all district employees as employees of the year. SCSD3 superintendent Charles Auzqui called the meeting an evening of celebration and acknowledgement of the teamwork required to run a successful school district, especially without a K-12 principal.

The next regular board meeting is scheduled for June 13 in Clearmont. A special board meeting to look more closely at the district’s budget will likely take place at the Arvada School next month as well.