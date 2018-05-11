Conservation district to offer composting workshop

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Conservation District will host a composting workshop May 17 from 5:30-8 p.m. in the Inner Circle of the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library.

Those who pre-register by May 15 will automatically be entered into a drawing to win a YIMBY Tumbling Composter from The Home Depot. The winner will be drawn at the workshop; you must be present to win.

The first 25 to pre-register will also receive a copy of “Promoting Pollinators On Your Place: A Wyoming Guide.” You also must be present to receive the guide.

The workshop will include discussions about composting basics, methods, applications and considerations along with local composting programs. If you have any questions, contact Jackie Carbert with the SCCD at jackie.carbert@sccdwy.org or at (307) 672-5820, ext. 3.

The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.