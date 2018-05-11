Reusable bags find new purpose with The Food Group

SHERIDAN — The Food Group is continuing to celebrate Earth Day by working to reduce the amount of plastic bags used.

If you have any extra grocery size, reusable bags you need to get rid of, The Food Group would love to take them off your hands and reuse them for distributing weekend food to kids in Sheridan County.

You can bring any clean, good-conditioned bags you have to donate to the St. Peter’s Episcopal Church office or to the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce office anytime in the month of May.

There is also an opportunity for you or your business to be part of a long-term solution. For more information, call Missi at The Food Group, (307) 763-0850.