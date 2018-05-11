Local student earns undergraduate scholarship

SHERIDAN — University of Alabama student Raien Emery of Sheridan will receive the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Ernest F. Hollings Undergraduate Scholarship for 2018-2020.

The scholarship provides $9,500 a year for full-time study during junior and senior years and $7,000 for a 10-week internship at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or an NOAA-approved facility during the summer between junior and senior years.

The Hollings Scholarship is given in addition to existing awards the student may already receive. Since the program’s inception in 2005, more than 30 UA students have been named Hollings Scholars.

Emery works in the campus Forest Dynamics Lab to quantify the effects of disturbances on forests. Long-term, she aspires to earn a Ph.D. researching methods to mitigate biodiversity loss from ecosystems affected by climate change.

Her environmental science major is accompanied by a minor in creative writing, and some of her work has been featured in campus publications. Emery is also a member of Alabama’s women’s rowing team.