SHERIDAN — An event set for Friday from 5:30-10 p.m. at Luminous Brewhouse will benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

The fundraiser will include live music from Dugan Irby and crew along with the InstaGators.

In addition, there will be a 50/50 drawing and raffle tickets, and a $5 donation at the door gets you a free beer. For more information, see http://pages.mwoy.org/sd/sd18/kreynolds.

Luminous Brewhouse is located at 504 Broadway St.