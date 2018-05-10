Voting continues for USA Today 10Best contest

SHERIDAN — Sheridan has been nominated as having the best small town cultural scene in the USA Today 10Best contest.

Voting for the contest will continue through 10 a.m. Monday and can be completed at www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-small-town-cultural-scene/sheridan-wyoming. Participants can vote one time per category per day.

Sheridan is one of the 20 towns nominated. Others include Ashland, Oregon; Columbus, Mississippi; Lake City, South Carolina; Newport, Rhode Island; and Traverse City, Michigan, among others. Each has a population of fewer than 30,000.

The 10 winning small towns will be revealed May 18.