HNCS continues garden work

SHERIDAN — Holy Name Catholic School has continued utilizing a school garden in classroom lessons.

Last spring, with the assistance of Rooted in Wyoming, Holy Name Catholic School constructed a garden. The garden, which was mostly constructed in one day by students, parents and volunteers from Rooted in Wyoming, consists of raised beds and repurposed stock tank planters.

During a couple of snowy days in late April, pre-kindergarten classes and students in first through fourth grade journeyed to the Sheridan Research and Extension Center greenhouse at Sheridan College to plant seeds for this year’s garden.

Staff from the extension center gave a brief lesson in soil versus dirt and instruction on how to plant. Students then chose a flower, fruit or vegetable seed and planted with materials provided by Rooted in Wyoming.

The seedlings will remain in their greenhouse until the weather is right for planting.

In the meantime, flowers planted last year are blooming, lettuce is coming up and peas, cold weather salad crops and flower seeds have all been planted. Students have readied the beds and are excited for another year of gardening.