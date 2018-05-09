Average Wyoming teacher earns above average income, but small increase

SHERIDAN — Wyoming public school teachers make more money than the national average, but salaries barely increased in 2017, according to a recent report.

The National Education Association’s annual 2017 rankings and 2018 estimates for all 50 states and the District of Columbia came out last month and revealed that the average Wyoming public school teacher makes $58,187 per year, 16th in the nation. However, the average salary increased by 0.1 percent from 2016 to 2017, 48th in the country. Average teacher salaries in 2018 are projected to marginally increase to $58,578.

Sheridan County School District 1 superintendent Marty Kobza attributed the lack of teacher salary increases to cuts in state funding because most school districts spend about 85 percent of their budgets on personnel.

“If you’re going to save money or have money not come back, you’re either going to cut personnel, freeze salaries (or) reduce salaries,” Kobza said. “The budget is completely personnel-driven and salary-driven, and so when the Legislature makes cuts to that, it is going to affect those salaries and those people.”

The NEA report includes data on a plethora of categories. According to the report, Wyoming’s overall fall student enrollment decreased by 0.8 percent from 2016 to 2017, dropping from 94,002 to 93,261. Fall 2018 enrollment is expected to decrease by 0.3 percent. The state also has the seventh-lowest teacher to student ratio in the country, with 12.50 students for every instructor.

Furthermore, Wyoming is seventh in public school revenue per student at $20,733. The state was fourth in 2016 at $21,756. Around 59 percent of the revenue comes from state government, putting Wyoming 11th in the country, while 34.8 percent comes from local government, placing Wyoming 33rd. The federal government contributes 6.1 percent of the revenue, 44th in the nation. Wyoming is also eighth in expenditures per student, paying $16,820 for every kid, up slightly from 2016. The number is expected to rise in 2018 to $17,127 per student.

In Sheridan County, some new teachers make less than the starting state average, which stands at $45,207. The starting base salary at both SCSD1 and SCSD3 is $41,000, two of the five lowest in Wyoming. In SCSD2, the number is $46,200, which ranks 16th in the state out of 48 school districts.

The SCSD1 base salary is $41,000 but the district is having discussions with its interest-based negotiation committee about restructuring its salary and benefits compensation package.

Kobza said in 2014, SCSD1 increased its base starting salary by $200. The previous increase occurred in 2010. He added that potential increases to SCSD1 teacher salaries due to promotion or additional certifications have been frozen for three years as a result of decreases in state funding.

Sheridan County School District 3 superintendent Charles Auzqui said he will have discussions with the school district board of trustees in June to consider increases to the base teacher salary.

“That’s a concern for us,” Auzqui said of how salaries affect the district’s ability to retain and attract quality teachers. “We want to make some of the privileges they get in the small school district kind of even out the playing field. In some of those cases, that has to be at least having a salary that is comparable to the districts around us.”

Auzqui said SCSD3 has usually been able to keep staff due to its benefits package. He also mentioned the extreme challenge of weighing salary increases against factors that include state education funding and a drop in average daily membership funding likely coming next year as a result of decreased enrollment in SCSD3.

Across the country, Arizona, Oklahoma and West Virginia have all seen teacher strikes in recent months over salaries. The three states were all in the bottom eight for average teacher salary.

Wyoming average teacher salaries are more than many others, but with cuts in funding across the state, pressure is mounting for many Wyoming school districts.