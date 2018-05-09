FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Second Sundays Film to feature ‘Fitzcarraldo’

Home|News|Local News|Second Sundays Film to feature ‘Fitzcarraldo’

SHERIDAN — The next round of Second Sundays Film will feature a screening of “Fitzcarraldo” at the Whitney Center for the Arts.

The event will begin at 4 p.m. with an introduction from Adam Jahiel. 

The 1982 film is an adventure-drama written and directed by Werner Herzog that follows a determined man who intends to build an opera house in the middle of a jungle. 

The cost to attend is $5 per person but is free to all Sheridan College students.

The Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.

By |May 9th, 2018|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS