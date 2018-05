SHERIDAN — The Wyoming law enforcement torch run for Special Olympics will take place Monday at 8:30 a.m.

The group will gather at the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, located at 54 W. 13th St., then bike, walk or run to Whitney Commons. The purpose of the event is to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics.

For more information, contact deputy Boot Hill at the SCSO, (307) 672-3455.