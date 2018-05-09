UCC installing first female pastor

SHERIDAN — Sunday at 11:30 a.m., the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Sheridan will install its first woman minister since its inception in 1892.

The Rev. Dr. Sheila Naismith has been with the congregation for almost a year.

Under Naismith’s direction, the small congregation has developed a social justice education program, recently partnering with The Brinton Museum to sponsor a program on Cheyenne spirituality.

Naismith’s interest in social justice has included working to support LGBTQ rights, migrant workers and victims of human trafficking. Naismith has also worked as a hospice chaplain.

Naismith explained that these acts come out of a belief that God calls on us to “love our neighbor,” not a political stance.

She now works to develop social justice education opportunities for the people of Sheridan and surrounding areas.