Nursing, EMT students simulate mass casualty scenario

Kaylee Weeden bolted awake at 5:45 a.m Saturday morning. Weeden, an emergency medical technician student, couldn’t sleep because Saturday was an important day. Weeden and 13 classmates joined 23 Sheridan College fourth-semester nursing students in a mass casualty simulation.

The simulation prepares students to deal with an emergency situation when there are numerous people with serious injuries.

EMT and nursing students do this type of exercise every year, but Saturday marked the first time they worked together. It marked the final notable project that both nursing and EMT students took part in before graduation.

The exercise took place inside and outside the Wyoming Simulation Center on Broadway Street. It began in the rear parking lot, where a simulated accident occurred. In the scenario, an elderly driver had a heart attack and drove his vehicle through a farmers market and ran over a bicyclist. The driver also hit another vehicle, which ran over a bicyclist as well.

There were about 15 volunteer actors with varying levels of injuries — a few were in critical condition; one had a broken leg; one had a head injury; and several had minor wounds.

First, an EMT student performed triage on each individual, checking how badly they were hurt and assigning them a colored tag: black for deceased, red for critical condition, yellow for delayed treatment and green for minor injuries.

Then groups of students — one EMT and two nurses — came out to treat the patients and transport them into an ambulance and inside to the simulated hospital rooms. Ambulances from Rocky Mountain Ambulance drove the patients around to the side of the building to be carted inside.

In addition to the Sheridan College EMT and nursing instructors and students, professional EMTs were present to ensure the actors were safely treated. Sheridan County Fire and Rescue also assisted, providing scene surveillance.

EMT student Taylor Fulfer was the triage officer and had to assess everyone’s pulse, breathing ability and mental status.

“Very intense, kind of chaotic, but a super good experience,” Fulfer said of the role.

To try to make the simulation more realistic, many of the people with minor injuries tried to interfere with the procedure or pleaded with students to work more quickly.

“I think the toughest part was having to keep all those people in one spot, and it was hard because they didn’t want to leave the people that were actually hurt, so I had to really yell and demand that they go over, not ask,” Fulfer said. “The hardest part was just being stern without being rude but getting [my] point across … It made it harder, which I think is good.”

Once in the hospital, the EMT students gave a brief patient report to other nursing students and helped move the patients to a hospital bed if necessary. The nurses took over from there, going through patients’ vital signs, addressing wounds and writing what prescriptions they would give the patients.

Sheridan College nursing students Kate Tormanen and Aleya Dunning took care of an 11-year-old girl who had head and leg injuries. She was hit by a car and had a hard time speaking. Like the EMT students, Dunning and Tormanen said they were nervous beforehand.

“Simulations are always nerve-wracking,” Tormanen said. “They’re terrifying.”

The two students got a sense of the chaos and noise that might fill an emergency room. They filled out an assessment sheet in which they wrote down their thought process and how to treat the patient. Students weren’t specifically graded on their performances, as the day was more of a practical learning experience.

Dunning and Tormanen said the experience was stressful but felt they handled it well, giving them confidence going forward. The most challenging part involved remembering specific steps for each patient: making sure the patient can breathe, clearing the breathing airway, checking on circulation, addressing wounds and covering and applying pressure if necessary to any bleeding area.

“You don’t really have time for questions,” Dunning said. “You have to be able to adapt and do whatever’s thrown at you.”

Sheridan College nursing student Jennie Way agreed.

“There’s something about even just practicing — the muscle memory then when you’re with a real patient, you might not know exactly what to do, but if something is a little bit familiar, it helps so much,” Way said.

Sheridan College adjunct faculty EMT instructors Kim Dunlap and Bubba Smith said the day went pretty well for their EMT students, but there were areas for improvement, like responding to critical patients in a more timely manner.

Dunlap is an EMT paramedic and Smith is an EMT-intermediate at Rocky Mountain Ambulance. Their students train from January to May. Previously, they did a mass casualty simulation on the Red Grade Trails System but worked with nursing students for the first time this year.

“It’s that opportunity for us all to come together and practice working together and how we would solve the scene,” Dunlap said. “That’s something we do on a daily basis out in the field.”

Despite some nerves and miscues, students learned how to handle traumatic, stressful situations in a manner as close to the real thing as possible.