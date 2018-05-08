Business briefs

CORE Physical Therapy to host open house

SHERIDAN — CORE Physical Therapy will host an open house to show off its new clinic and pilates studio.

The event will take place Friday from 3-7 p.m. at 352 Whitney Lane.

The open house will include hors d’oeuvres from Birch.

Landon’s to present workshop on

perennials

SHERIDAN — Landon’s Greenhouse and Nursery will host a workshop Saturday at 1 p.m.

The perennial crew will showcase plants that thrive in the full, hot sun.

For more information, see landonsgreenhouse.com.

Landon’s Greenhouse and Nursery is located at 505 College Meadows Drive.

Side Street Bed and Bath to offer Jammie Jam

SHERIDAN — Side Street Bed and Bath will offer a Jammie Jam Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The store will offer discounts to shoppers who wear their pajamas to the store. You’ll also be entered to win a $50 gift card if you share your fun on Facebook.

For more information, see the store’s Facebook page.

Side Street Bed and Bath is located at 160 N. Main St.