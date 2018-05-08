FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

City to host free landfill day

Home|News|Local News|City to host free landfill day

SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan will host a free landfill day Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The landfill will be open for free trash disposal — of up to 1 ton — that day. Residential household hazardous waste will be accepted; there will be a charge for batteries, tires and refrigeration units that have not been decommissioned by a certified technician.

Regular landfill fees will be in effect for commercial customers.

The city of Sheridan requires that all waste delivered to the landfill be secured, covered or in a closed container. Any materials that aren’t will be assessed a surcharge.

For additional information, call (307) 674-8461.

The landfill is located at 83 East Ridge Road.

By |May 8th, 2018|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS