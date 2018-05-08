Sheridan County student finalist for UW’s Spitaleri Award

CLEARMONT — Sara Ellingrod, of Clearmont, was among six finalists for the Rosemarie Martha Spitaleri Award as the University of Wyoming’s outstanding graduating woman.

The annual award, established in 1964, recognizes a student for exhibiting the finest leadership, academic integrity and citizenship qualities. She is the daughter of Randy and Loyce Ellingrod.

Sophia Kwende, of Cameroon, was named the Rosemarie Martha Spitaleri Award recipient, while Gabe Selting, of Laramie, received the Tobin Award as the outstanding graduating man during a recent ceremony honoring all the nominees.

Ellingrod will graduate with degrees in international studies and Spanish — with concentrations in Latin America and cultural and social issues as well as a minor in honors.

“Every academic accomplishment, leadership opportunity and experience that has grown me as a global citizen can be attributed to this remarkable university,” Ellingrod said. “My work at the university is not done, and what the UW community has yet to teach me is far from over as well, but I stand proud of how far I have come in my four years at the university and hope that my future work will continue to display all I have accomplished.”

One of Ellingrod’s nominators says she is intelligent, thoughtful and a team player.

“Sara truly embodies good character and citizenship. She is a mature, open-minded and self-reflexive person,” a nominator said. “She demonstrates high levels of cultural awareness, sensitivity and curiosity.”

Another nominator recognized Ellingrod’s determination, maturity and strong academics will help her succeed in all she attempts.

Ellingrod plans to pursue a master’s degree in the near future and hopes to work in community development or international affairs focusing on socio-political issues in Latin America.