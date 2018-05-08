FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

New ‘shop local’ campaign announced

SHERIDAN — The Historic District Promotions Committee has announced another shop local campaign, “aMAYzing Places!” 

The promotion will run through May 31. In it, residents will fill out an entry form and give it to retailers once they find the hidden Bozeman Scout in their stores. There will be six weekly winners.

The HDPC is sponsored by the Downtown Sheridan Association. In partnership with the Chamber of Commerce, this committee meets monthly to discuss the promotion of downtown businesses and to create programs intended to specifically thank their local, loyal shoppers.

For more information and a list of participating businesses, see www.downtownsheridan.org or www.sheridanwyomingchamber.org.

