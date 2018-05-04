VA pushes mental health awareness

SHERIDAN — One in every five Americans suffers or knows of someone who deals with mental health issues. Among those, 15 of every 100,000 Americans die by suicide. The rate of veterans dying by suicide skyrockets to 34 of every 100,000.

The Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System handles mental health clients daily. To help combat the staggering statistics, veteran mental health professionals are working to bridge the gap between veterans and community resources while helping the community understand what veterans face each day.

In light of Mental Health Month in May, the Sheridan VAHCS will host two large events with a focus on veterans. Both are open to the entire community to help teach and learn.

The first event on May 16 will serve as a resource fair for veterans and community members to make connections with mental health organizations and professionals and learn more about mental health issues.

“We definitely want to bridge the gap between the community and veterans and being able to support them so they can maintain employment longer and also to accommodate their needs for services,” said Gail Wint, local recovery coordinator and graduate psychologist for the Sheridan VAHCS.

The event will connect veterans and community members with resources throughout Sheridan, while also teaching employers and other entities about how to cater to needs for veterans with mental health issues.

The second event on May 24 will focus on bipolar disorder. Attendees will hear from two psychologists, then participate in a group discussion and have a chance to ask questions.

The two events lead up to the annual Mental Health Summit in August, where veterans share stories of real-life experiences with attendees. The focus this year is “Deconstruct Stigmas.” The all-day event also features breakout groups to provide a more intimate setting to discuss mental health issues.

Wint battles perceptions and negative feelings in her daily work with veterans, as she believes the stigma of speaking about or receiving aid in mental health deters veterans and civilians from seeking care.

“When you think about stigma, you look at (the statistics of those affected by mental health) and you think, ‘Gosh, why should there be stigma if that many people are affected?’” said Kristina Brock-Miller, the Sheridan VAHCS public information officer.

Wint and Brock-Miller emphasized listening and understanding as a way to eliminate the misperceptions.

“Veterans have a higher rate of [suicide] because they have a combination of different mental health conditions, such as post-traumatic stress and sexual trauma in and outside of military,” Wint said. “All of those factors put them at a higher risk of suicide.”

Wint emphasized the need to understand a whole person in helping them with mental health issues.

“That’s why you have to get the whole person, understand the background they grew up with and what the quality of the relationships in their family looked like,” Wint said. “Was that relationship supportive to them or did it create an environment that creates more shame and fear?”

When interacting with someone in crisis related to mental health, Wint said to approach them with sensitivity and compassion.

“To understand is to listen,” Wint said. “You can’t understand if you don’t listen.”

Neutralize any negative behavior, validate the person and bring the negative emotion and behavior down with a calming approach.

“The important thing is it’s not about you in that moment,” Wint said. “Focus on remaining responsive with kindness and compassion rather than responding with the same level of anger or intensity.”

Brock-Miller said stigma is 100 percent preventable, and the Sheridan VAHCS will continue working to bridge the gap for veterans and civilians dealing with mental health issues in the community.