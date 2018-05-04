Return to Sheridan; Press community efforts

If you haven’t heard, Sheridan College will have its 2018 commencement ceremony May 12 at 1 p.m. at the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome. Admission to the event is free, and a reception will take place afterward at the Thorne-Rider Campus Center.

Our former publisher, Stephen Woody, will return to Sheridan and speak at the commencement. He retired at the end of 2017 after a 38-year career in publishing community daily newspapers.

Woody taught me a lot in his six years at The Press. Most importantly, he has always pushed me to trust my instincts. He’s been a champion of mine and I look forward to catching up while he’s back in town.

Whether you know any of the students graduating doesn’t matter; if you need a shot of hope for the future, stop by the college May 12.

•••••

This weekend, a number of Sheridan Press employees will participate in the community cleanup. We get to wander the pathway on the west side of the creek in Thorne-Rider Park. We’ll clean up trash, share some laughs and enjoy the beautiful weather.

It’s nice to see temperatures forecasted to reach into the 70s for the next several days. Time to get the bicycle back up and running, hit the trails and lounge in lawn chairs outside. The pups are certainly enjoying the weather, too. Not too hot, not too cold. The dog parks have been busy.

•••••

In addition to The Sheridan Press softball team participating in the co-ed leisure league again this summer, I’ll be helping to coach and grow a girls fastpitch softball program here in town. One of the great things about Sheridan is the number of activities available to children, especially in athletic areas.

The downside, though, is a lack of fields. This is the first year for Cloud Peak Fastpitch, and we’ve struggled to get time on a dirt softball field. Between the adult softball leagues, youth baseball and youth softball — hundreds of people clamor for time and space. We managed to carve out some time, but moving forward as the program grows, it will continue to be a struggle.

I’d love to see the Doubleday Sports Complex come to fruition. The facility would provide so many opportunities for local children and adults alike. It could also boost the economy if we can host tournaments and bring visitors to town for a few days at a time.

As new businesses come to town, bringing families with them, a new park with additional space will be critical.