Schlegel to pursue international development career

The Academics for All committee this week is focusing the spotlight on Sheridan High School senior Jamie Schlegel. This talented young leader has challenged herself not only academically but also through her co-curricular and extra-curricular pursuits and, as a result, this Summit Award selection finds herself ready and anxious for her next step in life.

Since entering high school Schlegel has taken advantage of Sheridan’s multifarious and rigorous curriculum. As an underclassman Schlegel’s course of study included classes in gifted and talented English, Baroque orchestra, symphony orchestra, Advanced Placement U.S. history, AP psychology, AP chemistry, AP government and Spanish I, II and III.

Currently as a senior her school day includes AP literature, AP environmental science, AP Spanish, AP biology, AP physics, AP calculus and symphony orchestra, where she is first-chair cello. Her level of academic excellence is validated through her 4.0 GPA. Schlegel’s scholastic career has already included three academic letters and honors resulting in both National Honor Society membership and a We The People state championship in the 2016-17 school year.

Her involvement and enthusiasm reach well beyond the classroom. Schlegel actively participates in Big Brothers Big Sisters, student council, speech and debate, tennis, Interact and the Second Chance Cat Rescue. Just recently she traveled to New York City to participate in activities related to the Model United Nations International Conference. When asked about herself and possible future plans Schlegel stated, “I want to go into international development because I’m passionate about other cultures, languages and the people. I want to help people in developing countries to better themselves.”

This past summer the Summit Award winner went to Chile and Rapa Nui on a study abroad with the Student Diplomacy Corps. Schlegel was selected for and appreciated being able to participate in the National Student Leadership Conference held at Harvard’s Medical School. Her interests and accomplishments have her well positioned for her next stage in life.

When asked who she would nominate as an “Outstanding Teacher” Schlegel was quick to name her Advanced Placement Spanish teacher, Ali Vold.

“I’ve had Mrs. Vold for all four years and during that time I have seen her form connections with every type of student,” Schlegel said. “She cares about learning rather than grades.”

In return, Vold said, “Jamie is an incredible blend of intelligence, beauty and gumption. This combination has helped her create opportunities for herself to travel abroad as a youth ambassador. It is a joy to work with Jamie. She is a student that has had an impact on my own growth.”

Along with Spanish, Schlegel lists her science classes as favorites in her day. Beth Harman, her AP biology teacher, describes her as “a hard working and goal-oriented individual; she is one of those rare students that takes charge of her own learning. Jamie has grit and a sense of determination that I feel will make her successful in whatever she pursues. I look forward to seeing the amazing things this young woman will accomplish in her life.”

Schlegel’s plans including attaining her undergraduate degree in international development with a minor in either education or language studies. Following earning her bachelor’s degree she is considering working with the Peace Corps and acquiring her graduate degree.

Academics for All wishes Jamie Schlegel, daughter of Ramona Schlegel and sister to Jennifer, the very best in all her future plans and pursuits.