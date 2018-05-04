‘I Do! I Do!’ to open at WYO

SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center and Civic Theatre Guild will present annual co-production, “I Do! I Do!” the musical beginning next week.

“I Do! I Do!” is an intimate and nostalgic work by Harvey Schmidt and Tom Jones with marriage at the front and center. Wedding bells ring as we join Michael and Agnes on their big day day. Their vows behind them, they look forward to spending the rest of their lives together. Midlife crisis follows wedding night jitters as Michael and Agnes navigate the perils, woes and joys of marriage.

Set to a tuneful and charming score, this touching musical will have your heart bursting and your face beaming.

“I Do! I Do!” stars Kirby Oaks and Heather Bujans and runs May 10-13 and May 17-20 in the Mars Theater inside the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. All other shows start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $11 for students and $21 for adults. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at (30) 672-2431.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.