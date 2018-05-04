Meeting planned to discuss hazard mitigation plan

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County is updating its Multi­-Hazard Mitigation Plan as part of a regional hazard mitigation planning effort that includes Campbell, Crook, Johnson and Weston counties and their municipalities.

The plan identifies hazards such as floods, wildfires, drought, severe weather, hazardous materials and landslides, among others, and assesses their potential impacts to people and property.

A public meeting will take place to discuss the plan and solicit input on ideas to mitigate, or reduce, the impacts of hazards before they occur again. The meeting is set for May 8 from 5-7 p.m. at the Sheridan County Courthouse in the commissioners’ library on the second floor.

There will be a short presentation followed by a question and answer period. All are welcome to attend, learn more about the plan and hazards in the county and participate in the process.

The public can also provide input to the plan via an online survey, at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WYRegion1HMP; the survey’s close date has been extended to May 18.