FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

UW Senior Honor Society names new members

Home|News|Local News|UW Senior Honor Society names new members

SHERIDAN — The University of Wyoming’s senior honor society has selected 47 new members for the 2018-19 academic year, including one from Sheridan County.

Ashlyn Blare, who is studying family and consumer sciences and psychology, was selected for the honor.

Mortar Board is a national honor society that recognizes college seniors for outstanding achievement in scholarship, leadership and service. It provides opportunities for continued leadership development, promotes service to colleges and universities and encourages lifelong contributions to the global community.

By |May 4th, 2018|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS