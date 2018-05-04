Chamber luncheon to focus on future

SHERIDAN — The monthly Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce luncheon will take place May 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Best Western Sheridan Center.

The topic of this month’s presentation will be “Now and the future of the Sheridan area.” Officials from the city, county and outlying communities will answer questions from attendees about where the community is heading.

The cost for lunch is $17 per person.

For more information, contact the Chamber at (307) 672-2485.

The Best Western Sheridan Center is located at 612 N. Main St.