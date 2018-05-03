Wright out as Rec District executive director

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Recreation District board voted to make a change at the top during a meeting Wednesday. SRD executive director Richard Wright will be let go at the end of the month.

SRD board President Don Julian spoke about the board’s decision to go in a different direction following the executive session Wednesday.

“We as a Sheridan Rec District board are very appreciative of the time Richard has put in over the many, many years,” Julian said.

“The rec district serves tens of thousands of people of all ages during the time that Richard has been with our district, and we appreciate that service.”

Julian indicated that the change comes at a critical time for recreation within Sheridan. With summer right around the corner, the board is excited to see what it can do to positively impact the town moving forward.

“We are anxious to continue to serve this community with great vision and passion,” Julian said.

Wright will continue as executive director through May 31. At that time the board will start the process of finding a replacement.