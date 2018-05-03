WYDOT reminds of illegal sign posting

SHERIDAN — While street signs might seem like a great place to hang a garage sale sign, the Wyoming Department of Transportation wants to remind citizens state law prohibits doing so.

“With the weather getting nicer, we have seen an increase in the number of signs our crews are having to remove from traffic signal poles and the right-of-way fence or from the right-of-way itself advertising garage sales,” said Laura Dalles, WYDOT public relations specialist in Sheridan. “Safety issues arise when utilizing the traffic signal poles and the rights of way. These signs become a distraction.”

Dalles said the paper and tape also become a littering issue. All restrictions are clarified in Wyoming Statute 6-6-301 through 307, available at wyoleg.gov.