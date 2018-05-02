Local pathologist steps down after more than 40 years in Sheridan

SHERIDAN — Dr. Bill Doughty first became interested in the human body through a vivid, painful experience. Doughty suffered third-degree burns when hot oil spilled on him during a family camping trip when he was 3 years old. The burns hospitalized Doughty for two months, and he still has faint scars on his forearm and stomach area.

“I never forgot that episode in my life,” Doughty said, recalling hospital employees who helped him heal. “I thought, ‘That’s what I want to do. I want to basically help people.’”

Doughty retired last month after more than 40 years as a pathologist — mainly working in a lab and examining samples of body tissue for diseases — at Sheridan Pathology Associates, spending most of his time at Sheridan Memorial Hospital and the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care Center.

Doughty grew up in Jackson and said the human body always fascinated him after the unfortunate burns when he was a child.

As a high school freshman, Doughty read “Aequanimitas” by Sir William Osler — widely regarded as the father of modern medicine — that cemented his interest in the medical profession.

“His philosophies about taking care of patients was probably as influential to my career as anything,” Doughty said.

Doughty attended the University of Wyoming for undergraduate studies and then was part of the first group of students accepted to the University of New Mexico School of Medicine in Albuquerque.

He graduated in 1969 and had a residency in Albuquerque before moving to Japan. Doughty lived in Hiroshima from 1972-74 to study the long-term effects of radiation on survivors of the atomic bomb dropped in 1945. Doughty had never been out of the country until that trip, and he learned Japanese while in Hiroshima.

Doughty returned to New Mexico for a couple years before moving to Sheridan in June 1976, where he stayed before retiring in April.

The multidisciplinary aspect of pathology had an allure for Doughty. The evolution of medical technology meant Doughty was constantly learning how to better assess illnesses.

“It’s an integrated part of all different disciplines of medicine,” Doughty said. “That was one of the appealing parts of pathology to me, is that it covered all those areas of medicine.”

Pathologists have little interaction with patients and usually work in a quiet, secluded lab, content to keep to themselves and focus on tissue samples. Doughty broke the mold on that stereotype. He constantly visited with employees in different hospital departments and was known to pull pranks on colleagues and dress in wacky costumes. Walking through the SMH hallways, the gregarious Doughty seemed to know the name of everyone he encountered.

Pathologists deal — albeit indirectly — with death and serious illness on a daily basis, yet Doughty said he never tired from the job and always looked forward to working with his colleagues on different challenges associated with the job.

“When we do the work that we do, every day is kind of an adventure,” Doughty said. “Every day was the same kind of intrigue of, ‘What makes people tick and what happens when they get sick? How can we best help those families and patients?’ That’s what our role was, and still is.”

Dr. Rebecca Thompson joined the pathology lab in 2015, largely because of Doughty. She now serves as the director of the pathology lab, Doughty’s former role.

Thompson said Doughty cold-called the University of Arizona a few years ago, where Thompson was working in her residency program. She had done a rotation and met Doughty briefly in 2010 but hadn’t talked with him for a few years before getting the call. Doughty remembered her, however, and asked if she’d be interested in moving to Sheridan.

Thompson accepted, and said working with Doughty always kept her on her toes.

“[Doughty] cares deeply about his patients while also seeming like a guy who doesn’t have a care in the world,” Thompson said. “Pathology, if you let it, can really get you down, because we deal with very grave diagnoses, but it never seemed to bother him.”

Dr. Brian Menkhaus joined the pathology lab in 2016 and shared an office with Doughty for about two years. Menkhaus said Doughty was an excellent resource and that he will remember Doughty’s generosity.

“I always appreciated his warmth and collegiality,” Menkhaus said. “He’s got that big, booming voice and that very distinctive laugh … He’s kind of the life of the party.”

Doughty doesn’t have any major plans during retirement, other than occasionally visiting his siblings in Alaska and Washington, gardening at home with his wife and spending more time on hobbies like photography and woodwork.

After a horrible accident began his interest in the medical field, Doughty wrapped up his lengthy, winding career in the only way fir for his personality: with a retirement party.