Sheridan ties with rival Campbell county

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School boys soccer head coach Scott Soderstrom kept his postgame speech Tuesday at Homer Scott Field very brief. Soderstrom didn’t want to speak to his team with too many knee-jerk comments.

“After games like this, it’s really easy to say something out of emotion,” Soderstrom said. “I always feel like I’m a little more prepared to talk about stuff after I think about it for a night. I think I do a better job of speaking about it the next day, so we’ll address it [Wednesday].”

The reason for the swift talk was the Broncs’ 2-2 draw against last-place rival Campbell County on senior night.

“We are definitely not happy with it,” Sheridan’s Toby Jacobs said.

The tie pushed Sheridan’s record to 4-5-2 (14 points), and the point earned Tuesday vaulted the Broncs into fourth place in the conference, one game clear of Cheyenne East.

However, like Jacobs said, the Broncs weren’t happy with the result. Sheridan put 16 shots on net and only two of them bested Campbell County goaltender Morgan Merchen. Meanwhile, the Camels fired just two shots on target and both resulted in goals.

“We played extremity hard,” Soderstrom said. “It wasn’t a lack of effort. We didn’t capitalize on the opportunities we had and we didn’t take care of business when we needed to. We had opportunities to win, and they had two shots on goal and they both went in. That’s inexcusable.”

Soderstrom used two goalies, Sam Salyards and Nate Roe. Salyards played the first half and didn’t yield a goal, while Roe manned the net in the second half and overtime when the Camels tallied both scores.

After an action-packed but scoreless first half, the Broncs finally broke through in the 67th minute as Sam Smart logged the game’s first score. Sheridan kept pressing offensively for the final 13 minutes and got burned late. Campbell County’s Desmond Medina got behind the defense and scored in the 78th minute to level the game and send it to overtime.

Sheridan continued to control the game in its offensive end but once again got beat on a counter attack. Zach Milliron gave Campbell County the 2-1 advantage in the 91st minute; however, it didn’t take long for the Broncs to tie it up as Toby Jacobs fired a shot in just more than a minute later.

Sheridan played nearly the entire game without Aaron Sessions, who is battling an injured hip. Sessions is one of the Broncs’ most potent offensive weapons, and Sheridan felt the effects of his absence.

“It is huge not having him,” Soderstrom said. “It takes some of the dynamics out of it. … Not having Aaron out there, it hurt us.”

“He’s a key player, and you can tell when he’s not out there,” Jacobs said.

Sessions’ status for Sheridan’s regular-season finale Friday at Thunder Basin remains unknown. The Bolts sit atop the conference standings and toppled Sheridan 2-1 April 13.

Final

Campbell County….0 1 1 — 2

Sheridan……………0 1 1 — 2

First half—No scoring

Second half—1, Sheridan, Sam Smart. 2, Campbell County, Desmond Medina.

Overtime_3, Campbell County, Zach Milliron. 4, Sheridan, Toby Jacobs.