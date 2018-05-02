UW Mortar Board honors staff members

SHERIDAN — Members of the University of Wyoming’s senior honor society recently selected UW staff members to receive the “Tip of the Cap” award.

Members of the Cap and Gown Chapter of Mortar Board selected staff members who offered “exceptional contributions to the University of Wyoming and inspiration of students.”

Mortar Board recognizes students who have excelled in and out of the classroom, based on scholarship, leadership and service.

Mortar Board members participate in many projects and activities throughout the year, both on the University of Wyoming campus and in the Laramie community.

Listed are local UW Mortar Board students and their hometowns, along with their “Tip of the Cap” recipients:

• Sheridan — Lachlan Brennan, Ian Hunter, WWAMI Medical Education Program.

• Story — Mendi Maes, Casey Wood, University Disability Support Services.