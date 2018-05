SHERIDAN — The Wyarno Roadhouse Saloon and Eatery will host a flea market Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Indoor booths are available for vendors and outdoor booths will be available based on weather and ground conditions.

For more information, call the roadhouse at (307) 737-2510.

The Wyarno Roadhouse Saloon and Eatery is located at 1041 Wyarno Road.