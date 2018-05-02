FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Weekend race to raise money for NHS

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School National Honor Society has organized the third annual Lead the Way race to raise money for a local nonprofit.

Admission for the 5K is $20 per person and $15 per person for the 1-mile race. Each person who enters will receive a T-shirt. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Advocacy and Resource Center.

The race will take place at Kendrick Park beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday.

For more information, contact Amanda Buckler at (307) 763-2858 or acbuckler19@gmail.com.

