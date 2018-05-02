CHAPS to offer show, tell at Holiday Inn

SHERIDAN — Children, Horses and Adults in PartnerShip Equine Assisted Therapy will host a show-and-tell event Sunday from 4-6 p.m.

The goal of the event is to show donors what they have made possible and tell them thank you. Those unassociated with CHAPS can attend to learn what the nonprofit does and why.

Snacks will be served and a cash bar will be available.

For more information, contact Kristen Marcus at (307) 673-6161 or see www.chapswyo.org.

The Holiday Inn is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.