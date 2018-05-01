Sheridanites make case for hosting potential veteran nursing home

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Veterans Commission marked Sheridan as one of the locations it is considering for a veterans skilled nursing facility in the state. Local entities and community members made arguments during an April 18 meeting in favor of Sheridan as a prime location for the unique long-term facility.

Gov. Matt Mead signed a bill March 13 allowing the Wyoming Veterans Commission to conduct studies for a potential facility. The commission started the study by traveling to different towns and cities around the state to gather input on where the project should be located.

Sheridan City Councilor Thayer Shafer said Sheridan had the second largest attendance of any other meeting in the state, with representation from local government, legislators, Sheridan College and Green House Living for Sheridan.

Green House Living for Sheridan emphasized its five-star rating from inspectors and that they were the first green house facility in Wyoming. Shafer said the developer of the land adjacent to Green House Living would be willing to donate it for building the new nursing facility.

Green House Living for Sheridan currently runs services with The Green House Project vision and mission in mind, promoting “excellent quality of life and quality of care; where they, their families and the staff engage in meaningful relationships built on equality, empowerment and mutual respect.”

Another factor locals urged the commission to consider was Sheridan College’s nursing program, which boasts experienced students ready for work following graduation.

Nursing faculty member Tobie Alsup said students complete classes covering preventative care and patient education that applies to any facility, but specifically works in long-term care environments.

“When they graduate, they are a generalist in the term they could go to any area,” Alsup said about graduates of the program.

Even before the third and fourth semesters, students may become licensed practical nurses. The license gives students a good platform to work in long-term care like Green House Living. The classroom and clinical educational approach Sheridan College provides helps students prepare for jobs even before they finish school.

Alsup said the work-ready students from Sheridan College help fill the need of LPN and registered nursing positions in the community that are commonly available.

Shafer attended the Sheridan meeting as a voice advocating on behalf of the city but also personally. Both he and his wife are veterans, and Shafer is his wife’s primary caregiver. He said Sheridan presents a good place for a new facility because of the current Sheridan Veterans Affairs Medical Center in town.

“The logical thing would be for them to build the Green House-type homes here because they’re adjacent to a veterans hospital where they could get additional service and benefits and at the same time where the staff would be trained by people who already know how to run a Green House successfully,” Shafer said.

A Sheridan facility might provide an opportunity to serve as a training facility for the other potential veterans nursing homes across the state, as well.

The meetings represent the early stage in the veterans skilled nursing facility project, but many Sheridan entities are making a push to transform the idea into a reality in the community.