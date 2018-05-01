Community briefs

McGinnis to run for county commission

SHERIDAN — Jay McGinnis announced Monday he would run for one of the three open county commissioner seats.

McGinnis retired last year after working at the Sheridan County YMCA for 40 years.

“I have spent my life work trying to make a difference in the lives of all citizens in Sheridan County,” McGinnis said. “I have received much in return and would now like to serve in an elected positon as county commissioner.”

He said preparing the county for future growth will be one of the key issues county commissioners have to address going forward.

“I believe Sheridan is entering a period that will challenge our infrastructure and funding,” McGinnis said. “I look forward to continuing positive problem solving and strengthening partnerships as a county commissioner.”

Three county commission seats are up for re-election in 2018. Commissioners Bob Rolston and Steve Maier have announced they will not seek re-election to their seats. Incumbent Terry Cram will seek another term as county commissioner. Dennis Heizer, Chris Schock, Nick Siddle, Christi Burgess Haswell and Antonio Pickering have also announced they plan to run for seats on the county commission.

Botten announces run for District Court Clerk

SHERIDAN — Local attorney Rene Botten announced Monday she would run for Sheridan County District Court clerk. Nickie Arney, the current clerk, has said she will retire at the end of her term.

Botten has worked as an attorney for more than 26 years and previously served as an associate Sheridan Municipal Court judge and as a Special Assistant Attorney General representing the Wyoming Workers’ Compensation Division.

“I have had countless court cases before the district court in Sheridan County, as well as other counties, and therefore have a thorough understanding of the operation of the court,” Botten said. “I look forward to using my skills and experience learned over these many years to serve the residents of Sheridan County if I am elected their new district court clerk.”

Candidate filing officially begins May 17.