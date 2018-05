SHERIDAN — The next round of Science Saturdays will take place this weekend at the Sheridan College Science Center.

The free event will allow children of all ages to build a sundial and send a favorite doll or action figure on an adventure.

Science Saturday is sponsored by the Sheridan College Museum of Discovery and Science Kids. For more information, contact Sarah Mentock at (307) 763-0976 or sarah@science-kids.org.

Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.