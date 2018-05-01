FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Trees for Trash, community cleanup set for Saturday

SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan has organized a community cleanup for Saturday in conjunction with the annual Trees for Trash event.

Trees will be given away from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Sheridan County Landfill. The landfill will be open for free trash disposal from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. that day. See sheridanwy.net for more information.

On the same day, community groups will help clean up areas around the city, including parks and pathways.

For more information or to volunteer, call (307) 674-8461 or email dfranklin@sheridanwy.net.

