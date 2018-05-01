FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Paul Taylor to perform at WYO

SHERIDAN — Paul Taylor and the Lights Along the Shore Band will perform at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Taylor will share Australian Aboriginal stories accompanied by musical selections from the band. This performance is the culminating event of a three-day residency at local schools by Taylor.

Tickets for the show cost $14.50 for adults, $11.50 for seniors and military and $8.50 for students. Tickets are available at the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at (307) 672-9084.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.

