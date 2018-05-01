Brinton to host reception for Hazners

SHERIDAN — The Brinton Museum will host an artist reception for Dainis Hazners from 3-5 p.m. Saturday.

The event will mark the opening of Hazners’ exhibit featuring photographs of Wyoming’s Powder River Country.

Concerned about possible development in Powder River Country, Hazners set out to document the Basin, beginning in 2014. Since then he has driven close to 5,000 miles exploring the unique landscape. The photographs chosen for display at The Brinton Museum are selected from over 10,000 digital images; all are presented in full-frame, uncropped format.

For more information, see thebrintonmuseum.org.

The Brinton is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.