Kaiser Foundation announces scholarship winners

SHERIDAN — Kaycie Garner of Sheridan High School recently earned a scholarship from the Kaiser Foundation.

The foundation announced it has awarded 10 scholarships of $4,000 apiece to outstanding graduating seniors of Wyoming high schools. The scholarships may be renewed for an additional four years for those students who continue to meet academic standards.

The recipients were selected on the basis of merit with special consideration given to their academic, extracurricular and community service achievements.

Financial need was strongly considered.

Garner was the only Sheridan County student to receive the scholarship.