SHERIDAN — The Behind the Picket Fence market will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.

The event includes more than 45 vendors with vintage items, arts and crafts. For more information, contact Terri Walton at (307) 674-6023.

The Sheridan County Fairgrounds is located at 1753 Victoria St.