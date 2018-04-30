Archaeological Society to meet Thursday

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan/Johnson County Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society will meet Thursday at the Holiday Inn.

The group typically gathers in the Le Gourmet Room. Dinner and the business meeting start at 6 p.m. with the speaker starting around 7 p.m. Those interested in attending may join for dinner or just for the speaker. The event is free and open to the public.

The speaker this month is John Harris, who will be finishing his master’s of anthropology from the University of Montana this May. His presentation will provide a unique and interesting perspective on vegetation at archaeological sites. Building awareness of plants as site or feature indicators has been overlooked in past archaeological concepts but Harris will help answer the question: Why is site surface vegetation under-studied in archaeology?

The Sheridan Holiday Inn is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.