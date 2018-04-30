Sportsmen’s Association to host demo day

SHERIDAN — Rocky Mountain Discount Sports, Big Horn Trading and the Sheridan County Sportsmen’s Association will host a demo day Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Attendees will have the chance to sample a variety of guns. Guns and ammo will be supplied. The event is free and open to the public, though those younger than 18 must have adult supervision and no personal guns will be allowed in the demo area.

For more information, call Ron Lee with Rocky Mountain Discount Sports at (307) 672-3418.

The Sheridan County Sportsmen’s Association is located at 89 Keystone Road.