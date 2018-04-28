Library to host small acreage seminar

SHERIDAN — A seminar set for May 3 will focus on “Small Acreage Irrigation: Wyoming Water Law, Irrigation Methods and Other Challenges.”

The event is brought to you by Barnyards & Backyards and University of Wyoming Extension.

Attendees will receive a copy of the “Wyoming Small Acreage Irrigation Guide,” while supplies last.

The seminar will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a discussion on Wyoming water law for small acreages and subdivisions. At 6:15 p.m., the next session will focus on small acreage irrigation options. From 6:55-7:15 p.m., discussions will focus on irrigation conflicts in your neighborhood. Then, from 7:15-8 p.m., a question and answer period is scheduled.

The seminar will take place at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library, located at 335 W. Alger St.

To register for the free event, see www.eventbrite.com/e/small-acreage-irrigation-workshop-tickets-44654233013?aff=efbeventtix.